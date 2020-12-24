Battle of New Orleans goes virtual in 2021

Reenactors in period dress represent the British army at the Battle of New Orleans in 1815

CHALMETTE, LA – The 2021 commemoration of the Battle of New Orleans at Chalmette Battlefield and National Cemetery will be held virtually next year.

You can catch the virtual event starting January 4th on Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve’s website and social media.

You can also access the celebration on St. Bernard Parish’s social media and Government Access Channel.

The events are as follows:

Thursday January 7 th : “Leading up to the Battle” hosted by park staff

: “Camp Life” hosted by park staff Friday January 8 th , 10:00am: Virtual Wreath Laying Ceremony, featuring St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis, Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and Jean Lafitte NHP&P Superintendent Chuck Hunt. (This will also be broadcast on the St. Bernard Parish Government Access Channel, Cox channel 76 or U-verse channel 99.)

Friday January 8th: “Black Powder” hosted by park staff

You can view the commemoration at www.facebook.com/JeanLafitteNPS