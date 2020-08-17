Baton Rouge woman succumbs to injuries suffered in Saturday evening crash

SLIDELL, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge woman is dead one day after suffering injuries in a Saturday night crash in Slidell.

The 29-year-old woman was involved in a two-vehicle crash around 6 p.m.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at “the intersection of Clairise Court and Brookter Street in the Spring Hill subdivision near Slidell.”

The Baton Rouge woman was a passenger in an F150 at the time of the crash.

STPSO says, “deputies learned the driver of a Ford F150 was traveling on Allen Road when he crossed over the levee bridge at a high rate of speed.”

While this was happening, a Honda Ridgeline turned onto Brookter St. and was hit from behind by the F-150.

The Baton Rouge woman died at Southshore Hospital.

“The driver of the F150, a 37-year-old Slidell man, sustained moderate to severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital by medical personnel,” according to the St. Tammany’s Sheriff’s Office.

Two individuals in the Honda Ridgeline including the driver were taken to a hospital but their injuries were not considered serious.

The investigation into this crash remains ongoing including “toxicology results for the driver of the F150,” according to the St. Tammany’s Sheriff’s Office.