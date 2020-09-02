Baton Rouge Police Union puts up new billboards

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In July of this year, the Baton Rouge Police Union had some billboards put up which created a lot of talk within the community.

What followed were comments from local institutions and clergy about the billboards.

A little over a month later and news billboards are up from the Baton Rouge Police Union.



Pictures courtesy of Baton Rouge Police Union

The homicide billboard needs to be updated according to the BR Police Union.

According to the EBR Coroner’s Office, the number of homicides is now up to 86.

The Baton Rouge Police Union is stressing that the billboards are up for informational purposes only.

The intention of the billboards is to show support for the BRPD and let everyone know that there is a need for manpower at the Officer level, according to the Baton Rouge Police Union.