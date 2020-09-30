Baton Rouge man arrested for murdering a woman back in July

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – A 39-year-old Baton Rouge man is under arrest in connection with the death of 40-year-old Davonia Cleveland.

David Johnson, of 12254 La. Margie Ave., is facing one count of 2nd Degree Murder.

After receiving a call about a suspected overdose, police “found Cleveland unresponsive in a room,” according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Authorities believe that Johnson gave Cleveland narcotics that led to her death.

BRPD says, “autopsy results revealed that Cleveland died shortly after consuming narcotics.”

Johnson is currently in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison after being taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

