Baton Rouge driver kills 3-year-old

LAPLACE, La. (WGNO) — According to St. John the Baptist Sherriff’s Office, a child was struck by a vehicle on Saturday.

SJSO received a call about the incident around 7 p.m.

Brian Weary, 31

Officers responded to the call and upon arrival the child was unconscious.

Lifesaving measures were initiated and the child was taken to Ochsner in LaPlace and then airlifted to University Medical Center.

Saturday night the child was pronounced dead.

The driver, Brian Weary, 31, of Baton Rouge, was charged with negligent homicide, careless operation, and no driver’s license.

The cause of the crash was identified as distracted driving.

The bond has not been set.