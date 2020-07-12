Baton Rouge artists create unique Black Lives Matter mural

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – “I love it, I love it. It’s very creative, it’s very artistic.”



Hundreds of gallons of paint and six days later, Baton Rouge now has its own black lives matter mural.



“It’s beautiful, all of the different elements they’ve captured.”

“It definitely gets the point across.”



The mural, created by more than a dozen artists lines the parking lot of Boil & Roux.



“They actually wanted to do it in front the state capitol”



The restaurant’s owner said, after the project failed to get space downtown, he decided to let artist paint on his property.



“We wanted to give the local artist a chance to express themselves” said Adrian Hammond, Owner of Boil & Roux.



16 artists worked on the piece and they say, it’s their way of standing in solidarity with the hundreds of thousands of people protesting nationwide.



“Some of artist we don’t, you know, probably protest you know be on that front line. This is another form or way that you can speak, use your voice you know” said Kristen Downing, one of the artist who help create the piece.



Unlike the other paintings across the country, this one is different with each letter unique and personal to every artist involved.



“Each artist was able to pick a letter and design what they want in the letter” said Downing.



The artists say, the painting’s purpose is to get the movement’s message across, and add although it took time to get it done, it’s better late than never.



“It was time. You know, we’re so behind on a lot of things but the time is now.”

