Bass Pro Shop facing lawsuit over alligator meat purchases

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Bass Pro Shops in Missouri is being sued by a Louisiana seafood company that alleges the outdoor retail company did not buy enough alligator meat.

Big Pop’s Fresh Louisiana Seafood says in the federal lawsuit that the Missouri-based Bass Pro Shops has not purchased the minimum amount of alligator meat required under a four-year contract.

Big Pop’s says Bass Pro agreed to buy 600,000 pounds of alligator meat but bought only 283,432 pounds.

The Louisiana company alleges it lost more than $75,000 because Bass Pro did not fulfill its contract. Bass Pro officials said they do not comment on litigation.