Bars shuffle how they serve to stay open

NEW ORLEANS – On Wednesday, the City of New Orleans announced that bars, breweries and adult live entertainment venues in Orleans Parish, must close indoor facilities.

This order is effective at 11 p.m. Wednesday evening, as required by the State of Louisiana emergency order. In addition, the State order forbids alcohol sales at indoor sporting events.

Sarah Hicks, a bartender at Fahy’s Irish Pub in the French Quarter is always masked up behind the bar and constantly sanitizing.

“We want to do it right,” Hicks said. “We’re following the science just as much as anyone else is. I want people to stay safe.”

Hicks has been following the positivity rate in Orleans Parish and is okay with the order to temporarily stop indoor service. For the last two weeks, Orleans Parish has had a positivity rate above 5%.

“If we need to shut down, we need to shut down because people’s health is way more important than a couple of days of celebrating,” Hicks said.

Bars can still have drive-thru, takeout and curbside pickup. Outdoor seating is allowed for up to 50 people.

“We need every penny we’re getting right now just to make rent, to pay the bartenders. Every cent that comes over the bar, we’re happy to do it,” Hicks said.

However customers can get their fix, they will. They want to see their neighbors stay in business.

“It’s nice to sitdown on the inside, but I love the fact that we now have this outdoor opportunity which has been absent from the Quarter for years,” said Patrice Pellecchia.

Charlisse Anderson said, “Still visit them, mask up.”

The Andersons are visiting from New York and are used to strict COVID-19 guidelines. For them, a trip to the Big Easy is a feeling of freedom.

“We’re here for the experience,” said Chai Anderson. “We don’t have this at home right now. We’ll be here outside until 11, drinking and taking in the festivities and everything else we can right now.”

So, when could bare re-open to indoor service?

Beau Tidwell, Director of Communications for the City of New Orleans said, “The State requires two consecutive weeks below 5% in order to allow bars to have indoor seating. That said, the City could also choose to keep them closed if other data indicators indicate that would be necessary.”