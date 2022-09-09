NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – It’s a tradition.

The tradition gives you the chance for a haircut according to WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood.

In this case, the haircut means you get your head shaved.

That’s right.

All gone.

All clean.

All for a good cause.

The cause is a cure for cancer.

It’s St. Baldrick’s Day at Finn McCool’s Irish Pub.

It’s Saturday, September 10.

The first shaves start around noon.

The final hairdos will be done by 4:15 pm.

It’s the thirteenth year of all this.