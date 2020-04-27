Barbecue grill on balcony starts Algiers apartment fire

NEW ORLEANS– New Orleans Fire Department investigators say that an unattended barbecue pit on a balcony caused a 2-alarm fire at the Cypress Run Apartment early Monday morning.

According the NOFD, firefighters were called to 6101 Tullis Drive around 1:15 a.m. When they got to the scene, they found flames coming from the roof of a three story apartment building. All of the residents were able to get out of the building unhurt and it took firefighters about 50 minutes to bring the fire under control. One firefighter was treated on the scene for a cut to the hand.

The NOFD would like to remind residents to keep barbecue grills at least three feet away from any combustible materials and should always be attended.