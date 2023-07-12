MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — A car crash claimed the life of a 26-year-old man on Wednesday, July 12.

Officials with the Louisiana State Police said the crash happened around 8:00 a.m. on LA 3134 near Destrehan Avenue in Jefferson Parish.

Reports show that Chrissean Charles, of Barataria, was driving on LA 3134 when he lost control of his car and veered off the road, hitting a tree.

He died on the scene.

A routine toxicology report was taken at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts: