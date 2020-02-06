Banner Chevrolet honors Rick Flick with 25 Year Dealer Award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - For the past 25 years, Rick Flick has been the dealer and owner of Banner Chevrolet in New Orleans.

Flick began working at Banner when he was just 12-years-old alongside his father, Richard J. Flick.

After Hurricane Katrina left Banner with one of the largest losses in automotive history, Flick led a complete comeback at the dealership, recently spearheading a total renovation of the dealership.

In 2014, Flick was honored with the TIME Dealer of the Year award by the Louisiana Automotive Dealer Association and the National Automobile Dealers Association. This latest honor, the 25 Year Dealer Award, serves as a culmination of his distinguished career.