Bank robbery foiled by security staff

NEW ORLEANS – An armed man who attempted to rob a bank on Poydras Street ended up detained by the bank’s security staff.

Thirty-three-year-old Joseph Cooks walked into the IberiaBank branch in the 600 block of Poydras yesterday around 4 p.m. and handed a teller a note written on a deposit slip, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The teller alerted branch security, who quickly detained Cooks until police arrived on the scene.

Cooks was arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish jail on charges of attempted armed robbery.