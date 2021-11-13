Balloon release held, $2,500 reward offered for slain New Orleans woman

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It has been two years to the day since 22-year-old Tyshika Shanice Lawrence was gunned down in Gentilly on Nov. 13, 2019.

Lawrence was found dead in her car at the intersection of Mithra Street and Peoples Avenue after sustaining a gunshot wound and according to a Crimestoppers report, her family will release balloons during a celebration of life at 2:30 p.m. at 5300 Peoples Avenue.

In keeping with the “Justice for Tyshika” event, Crimestoppers is also offering a $2,500 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest and indictment of those responsible for Lawrence’s death.

Anyone with information regarding this ongoing homicide investigation or any other crimes, is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111.