NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Ready for the festival that’s been around for 47 years?

It’s the Greek Festival at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral.

The pandemic put it on hold for a couple of years.

But now it’s back.

Better and sweeter than ever.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is there.

For the full menu and your ticket, just click right here, please.

The festival serves up all the food and fun you’ve come to look forward to.

It runs all Memorial Day Weekend at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral.

It’s on the banks of Bayou St. John.

It costs $10 at the door to get in.

And that includes a look inside the Cathedral.