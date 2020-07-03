“Bakers for Black Lives” raising money to create opportunities for Baton Rouge youth

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Bakers for Black Lives are raising money to help create “equitable opportunities for communities of color.”

The initiative was launched on Juneteenth.

The group of 10 business women are raising money by donating a portion of their proceeds to several local and national organizations that support youth empowerment and education.

“If you’re supportive of black lives, put your money where your mouth is and say something about it,” Kellie Linton of Nothing Bundt Cakes said.

As of the end of June, they are halfway to their goal of raising $10,000.

“We believe in better. We believe in justice and we want justice for all. We don’t consider it a black or white issue honestly at the end of the day it’s a human rights thing,” Amanda Schonberg of Chef Schonberg’s Sweets said.

To view a full list of participating bakers, visit their website at bakersforblacklives.com