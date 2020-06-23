Watch Now
Bad times are good for this guy’s business

Crisis is opportunity in the hands of a business coach

with photojournalist Justin Abshire

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS – At Crystal Clear Imaging, a businessman by the name of Bubba was busy building signs and banners.

And along came the cornavirus.

As the virus numbers went up, Bubba’s business went down.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says the man Bubba called is Erik Frank.

Erik is a business consultant.

Erik transformed his own consulting business to then transform other businesses.

He gets paid to give advice that pays off.

And it’s working.

Crystal Clear Imaging is now making plexiglass plates and social distancing signs and a hand sanitizer station on wheels that requires, believe it or not, no hands!

