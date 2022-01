Former Destrehan star and Alabama running back Kyle Edwards is coming home to Louisiana, announcing Wednesday he will continue his college career playing for Frank Scelfo and the Southeastern Lions.

Edwards made the announcement Wednesday via Instagram.

The decision comes a little over seven months after Edwards entered the transfer portal, June 5th.

As a senior at Destrehan, Edwards rushed for over 1,000 yards and scored 16 touchdowns. Helping the Wildcats reach the Class 5A state title game.