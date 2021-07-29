Back to school health fair and giveaway in Kenner

Bonn, Germany – April 16: In this photo illustration a girl with a covid 19 Rapid test presenting a Cotton swab on April 16, 2021 in Bonn, Germany. (Photo by Ute Grabowsky/Photothek via Getty Images)

KENNER, La. (WGNO) — Murphy Education Sports Foundation is celebrating its 11th annual Back to school giveaway.

On Saturday, July 31, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 3300 Roosevelt Boulevard, students K-6 and their families can receive health check-ups and supplies.

Medical personnel will be administering COVID-19 vaccines, blood pressure checks, glucose and high blood pressure exams, dental examinations, and wellness checks. Children under the age of 4 will be able to receive other vaccinations and booster shots, as well as other medical services free of charge.

“During our first school supply drive, we handed out plastic bags from Walmart with school supplies for 100 children. Today, 11 years later, we will be handing out real backpacks with school supplies for over 500 children,” said Brenda Murphy, founder of Jambalaya News and Murphy Education & Sports Foundation

The Mayor of Kenner, Ben Zahn, and Cynthia Lee Cheng, Jefferson Parish President, Sandy Denapolis-Bosarge, Jefferson Parish School Board District 9, and Brenda Murphy, Founder of Jambalaya News and Murphy Education & Sports Foundation will attend.

MESF envisions every child to have the best learning opportunities possible to succeed. The non-profit organization’s vision is to help families in need in the Hispanic community, alongside the African American communities who have been affected by the pandemic and need support.