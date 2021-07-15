Back to school backpack giveaway for students K-5

HARAHAN, La. (WGNO) — On Saturday, July 31, 2021, Families Helping Families of Greater New Orleans and the Louisiana Parent Training & Information Center will have their annual Healthy Blue Drive-Thru Back to School Giveaway for students with disabilities.

It will start at 10 a.m. through 12 p.m. at 700 Hickory Avenue, Harahan, LA 70123.

Free school supplies will be given to participants who register.

School supplies are limited.

Anyone with questions can call Families Helping Families of Greater New Orleans at 504-888-9111.

Registration link