Back to school. Again

For the first time since Hurricane Zeta

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Public Schools are back to normal this Wednesday.

They’ve been shut down since Hurricane Zeta hit last week.

The hurricane caused power to go out.

The lights are coming back on in other places, too.

Jefferson Parish Schools are opening again as well.

That’s all except Grand Isle Elementary.

And Gretna Middle School kids will stay home and study virtually.

That’s because those schools still don’t have power.

All schools in St. Bernard, LaFourche and St. Charles Parish are back open Wednesday as well.

In Plaquemines Parish, some schools are open and some are staying closed today.