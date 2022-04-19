NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On April 19, the Baby orangutan Roux was reunited with its mother at Audubon Zoo.

The mother, named Menari, and baby Roux have had time to bond. The Zoo reported that everything is going well. Menari is still producing milk, and Roux has resumed nursing on his own according to zoo staff.

His care team is continuing to supplement with daily bottle feedings to ensure that he continues to receive adequate nutrition.

Roux has also met other members of his orangutan family including Reese, Madu, Feliz, and Bulan.