Awesome arts and crafts ideas for Easter weekend

SLIDELL, La. – There’s a new elementary school open in Slidell: Covid Elementary, where creative mom Katie Case is the principal.

She has two students, Henry (age 4) and Frances (age 2) and their primary focus is arts and crafts.

They’ve been very busy preparing for Easter and have come up with some fabulous ideas that they shared with WGNO’s Stephanie Oswald.

Have whoever you want at Easter dinner

Instead of dying hard-boiled eggs, draw faces on them. And better yet, draw faces of family members who would normally be at the dinner table with you.

Be sure to add some fun Easter bonnets to the ladies! You can also use them for egg hunts in the yard.

Create bodies for the FaceTime faces

Since phone calls are replacing hugs this Easter, have the kids create bodies to go with the faces they will see on your phone. (This is easier to demonstrate if you look at the video above!)

Technology is wonderful for helping us connect during this global health crisis. You may not dress up your kids for their annual Easter bunny photo, but you can have them make Easter outfits for Nana and Papa, or Aunt Zoe, whose face will show up on the phone.

Chalk can replace egg dye kits

If you can’t get to the store for a proper kit, but you have colored chalk at home, you’re in luck. Turns out, you can shave the chalk into a bowl of water (using a credit card or a library card!) and then dip the eggs in that.

Another idea: if you have watercolor paper on hand, cut out egg-shaped figures and dip them in the chalk water; you’ll create ornaments that can decorate the Easter table, and then be used as Christmas ornaments later this year.

Fun placemat ideas

Families with paint on hand can have little ones turn hand prints into bunnies and footprints into birds on sheets of construction paper. (Again, see the video above for examples.)

Once the shelter-at-home order is lifted, you can bring them to an office supply store for lamination, and then you’ll have placemats that can be used in the future to recall this very special Easter of 2020.