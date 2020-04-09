Authorities discover body of missing Louisiana man in river

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A coroner’s office in Louisiana says the body of a missing man has been recovered from a river.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office told news outlets that crews pulled the body of 24-year-old Nichollas Perkins from the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge on Tuesday.

Police said Perkins was last seen four days earlier near a levee downtown. News outlets report that family members told police he had been out jogging.

The coroner’s office did not release a cause or manner of death. Authorities are investigating.