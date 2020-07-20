Authorities arrest Hammond man in fatal Mississippi road shooting

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a Louisiana man on suspicion of manslaughter in a fatal road rage shooting on a Mississippi highway over Memorial Day weekend.

According to the Sun Herald newspaper, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said Monday that 24-year-old Janvique Entrael Franklin Jr., of Hammond, Louisiana, has acknowledged his role in the May 25 shooting on Interstate 10 in south Mississippi.

The encounter left 30-year-old Brandon Box, of Gulfport, Mississippi, dead. Authorities say they arrested Franklin after responding to a domestic violence call in Hammond a couple of days after the shooting.

Investigators had previously said the suspect’s vehicle had Louisiana plates.