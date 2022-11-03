NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— While adjusters continue to assess the damage at the Austerlitz Street Baptist Church, services are now being held in their Fellowship Hall. A fire at the church in early September damaged the building. For years this has been a polling place on election day but because of the fire voting will not take place here.

“There were people like ‘oh we vote here’ this is when the fire first happened,” James Harris, Neighbor said.

In early September, New Orleans firefighters put out a 3-alarm fire that caused heavy damage to the Austerlitz Street Baptist Church. A few months later they are still working on rebuilding, but now voters wonder where do they go now to vote?

“After the fire quite naturally, you can’t vote here right now,” Harris said.

Voters who typically vote at the Austerlitz Baptist Street Church are now being told they need to go vote at the Renew Charter School location at 3649 Laurel Street.

“We are very glad you are educating the community as where to go to redirect their location to go vote. This church is a historic building, a church pillar in the community. Please to to the redirected location,” Dwight Jarrett Sr., New Orleans Resident said.

Election officials want to get the word out now that the polling place has changed before Election Day.

“From my understanding there will be posters up giving the new address,” Jarrett said.

“There’s nothing like voting. It is very important to find out where you should go,” Harris said.

The Pastor of the Church said that he hopes the church will be remodeled and finished with all the repairs by May.