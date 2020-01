There’s a lot to roar about this week at Audubon Zoo with the arrival of African lion cubs.

The cubs, whose sexes have yet to be determined, were born on Saturday, January 11 to mom Kali, 4, and dad Arnold, 4.

Animal care staff say cubs, who are behind the scenes bonding, are healthy and active.

he cubs won’t make their debut for at least twelve weeks, Audubon supporters can check Audubon social media for regular updates, photos and videos.