Audubon Aquarium and Audubon Zoo win top dpots in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards

For 2020, Audubon Aquarium of the Americas and Audubon Zoo are winners of the USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice travel award contest.

The Aquarium held on to its 3rd place ranking from 2019 and the Zoo moved up from 9th place in 2019 to 6th place. The 20 nominees were hand-picked by a panel of travel experts, and nearly all are accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).

“We’re thrilled to be honored by the most meaningful judges we could ask for-our guests,” said Audubon Nature Institute President and CEO Ron Forman. “The impact of the COVID-19 crisis has been devastating to non-profit, accredited zoos and aquariums across the country, including Audubon’s, so receiving this recognition of our value to our community and the nation as we work to fully reopen to the public means so much to all of Audubon’s staff and supporters.”

Audubon Zoo reopened on June 3, 2020, following a nearly three-month and Audubon Aquarium of the Americas reopened on July 16, 2020, following a four-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Following State and City public health directives, Audubon is reopening its family of parks and museums following a phased approach that strictly limits attendance and programming. Advance tickets to the Zoo and Aquarium are required and can be reserved here.

Penguin Chick Audubon Aquarium of the Americas March 2020



Audubon Zoo male lion cubs, Haji and Asani, explore their outside habitat while giving the public a chance to see them for the first time as part of Audubon’s Virtual Community Connection Series during a Facebook Live, held April 21, 2020. The cubs, now three months old, were out in their habitat with mom, Kali, while animal care staff gave updates on their progress and took questions from supporters. The cubs are healthy and growing and look forward to welcoming the community back to the zoo when it reopens.



Zebu Baby Calf Watoto Walk April 7, 2020 Audubon Zoo

Aquarium of the Americas “Mydas” the Green Sea Turtle in the Gulf of Mexico Exhibit at the Aquarium of the Americas Tuesday, January 15, 2019.

Note from USA TODAY 10Best:

“Someday, we’ll all be ready to pack our suitcases again and head out on our next adventures. In the meantime, we’ll keep supporting the places that inspire us.”

“Aquariums put us face to fin with aquatic life from the world’s oceans, lakes and waterways in a fun and educational setting. The best aquariums also play a vital role in animal conservation by taking part in rescue efforts and advocating for the environmental health of our oceans. These 20 aquariums, nearly all accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and nominated by a panel of 10Best experts, represent the best in North America for their high quality exhibits and visitor interactions.”

“North America is home to hundreds of zoological parks, including more than 200 facilities accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). Short of heading out into the world’s wild places, nothing beats a visit to the zoo to foster an appreciation for the striking animal diversity of our planet. We asked a panel of travel experts to nominate their favorite North American AZA-accredited zoos – facilities that excel in the fields of animal care and enrichment, while also facilitating meaningful interactions between animals and human visitors.”

