Audit raps Louisiana tourism dept. on museum, park oversight

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A new audit says Louisiana’s Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism isn’t properly collecting admission fees for some parks.
The audit says the department also appears to be violating agreements governing an historic building in New Orleans’ French Quarter.
The audit says the state parks office wasn’t accurately charging admission fees at Rosedown Plantation or properly overseeing admission fee waivers across its sites. Department officials say regulations are being updated to reflect the correct Rosedown admission fee and the agency is developing a more formal process to track discount approvals.
Auditors also say the Louisiana State Museum appears to be violating rules for the use of the historic Lower Pontalba Building. The museum’s interim director disagreed.