HARAHAN, La. (WGNO) –– Attorneys in the Bunnak Landon case were in court Monday morning Oct. 16 at the Jefferson Parish Courthouse.

After an unspecified delay of a previous hearing, initially scheduled for Sept. 25, the judge heard from plaintiffs on a motion to allow the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab to use all available DNA swabs.

The judge agreed to give them more time to process the evidence, setting a fourteen-day deadline to name the expert responsible for testing and another fourteen days to submit the Crime Lab’s report.

A defense attorney for Landon expressed to the judge that he could not access necessary discovery documents.

Landon was not in the courtroom for the hearing. She pleaded not guilty back in August to one charge of first-degree murder and two charges of obstruction of justice.

The judge set a status conference for December 11 to get an update on DNA testing.

