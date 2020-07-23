Attorney Kimya Holmes qualifies, launches campaign for Criminal Court Judge, Section D

NEW ORLEANS – On Wednesday, it was announced that Attorney Kimya Holmes has officially qualified and is adamantly pursuing the office of Orleans Criminal District Court Judge, Section D.

In launching her campaign to bring experience, fairness, and a commitment to serve to Criminal Court, Section D, Holmes said: “The administration of justice requires fairness, experience and accountability at the highest levels, and I am prepared to bring these qualities to the courtroom. As a judge, I will preside with a balance that renders justice for victims as well as respect for defendants who have a right to due process. My commitment is to serve the citizens of New Orleans, and to serve them exceptionally well.”

Holmes will bring more than 20 years of legal and criminal court experience to Criminal Court Section D. Throughout her career, she has garnered proven and relevant experience in the judiciary, as a prosecutor, as a criminal and capital defense attorney, and as a sought out law instructor.

Ad Hoc Judge for Orleans Juvenile Court

Assistant District Attorney for the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office

Attorney, Capital Defense Project

Attorney Advisor for the Department of Health & Human Services

Law Instructor, National College of Capital Voir Dire

Assistant Bar Examiner for the State of Louisiana

Holmes is a long-standing member of the Louisiana State Bar Association, New Orleans Bar Association, Louisiana Board of Examiners of Certified Shorthand, and Louis A. Martinet Legal Society. She serves dedicatedly as a member and advisory member at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church and as a member Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Holmes is also the captain and president of the recently formed Krewe of Themis.

A New Orleans native, Holmes graduated from Eleanor McMain High School. She received an undergraduate degree from the University of New Orleans and earned a juris doctorate from Southern University Law Center. Holmes, a mother of two, resides in Uptown New Orleans with her family.

The election is scheduled for Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Early voting is scheduled for October 20 – October 27, 2020 (excluding Sundays).