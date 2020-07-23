Attorney Jerry Smith announces candidacy for Jefferson Parish 24th Judicial District Court, Division H

Jerry Smith, who during his nearly two-decade-long legal career prosecuted some of the region’s most violent criminals, has qualified for his candidacy for Jefferson Parish’s 24th Judicial District Court Division H seat.

Jerry is currently a self-employed attorney, seeks to fill the vacancy to be left by retiring Judge Glenn Ansardi.

Voters in Metairie, Harahan, River Ridge and most of Kenner are scheduled to vote in the November 3rd general election.

Jerry served as an assistant district attorney for 13 years, prosecuting felonies in Orleans, Jefferson and St. Tammany parishes. Most of his career as a prosecutor was spent at the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office, where he led the prosecution of murderers, rapists, armed robbers and narcotics dealers. During his latter years as an assistant district attorney, Jerry was designated as the career criminal prosecutor, a role in which he was responsible for the identification, prosecution and conviction of repeat and violent offenders.

As a solo practitioner for seven years, Jerry has practiced in a wide variety of areas, including family law, criminal defense, personal injury, immigration and insurance defense. Following the devastation of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, he assisted homeowners in appealing claims, resulting in significantly increased insurance payouts.

Jerry obtained his Juris Doctorate from the Paul M. Hebert Law Center at Louisiana State University in 2000. He earned Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Mississippi in Oxford in 1996.

Throughout his law career, he has mentored younger attorneys in proper trial rules and procedure, docket management, prosecutorial ethics and victim/witness preparation. Since 2015, Jerry has served as assistant professor of law in Tulane University’s Trial Advocacy Program, where he teaches trial presentation techniques, evidence rules and courtroom decorum to second-year and third-year law students.

In 2010, he was honored to receive the designation of “Outstanding Prosecutor of the Year” by Victims and Citizens Against Crime.

Outside the courts, Jerry has volunteered for eight years as president of Team Swineaux, a barbecue team that competes annually in Hogs for the Cause, a local fundraising event for families affected by pediatric brain cancer. Team Swineaux has raised and donated nearly $100,000 since the team began competing in 2013.

Jerry, a registered Republican, was also a fundraising committee member for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Leukemia Cup Regatta and an Advisory Committee Member for the Louisiana District Attorney’s Association’s Committee for Sentencing Reform.

Though time for hobbies has waned with having young children, Jerry enjoys fishing, hunting, boating and wowing friends and family with meals from one of his many Cajun cookbooks. Jerry and his wife, Lauren DiLeo Smith, live in Metairie with their two sons, ages 5 and 2, and dog Henry.