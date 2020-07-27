Attorney Jennifer Medley has qualified for Judge

NEW ORLEANS – Jennifer Medley, a small business owner providing legal service for over 18 years in civil, criminal and federal courts, qualified for Judge on Friday, July 24.

Ms. Medley has sat as an Ad-hoc Judge for years, proven her public service as Counsel to several important non-profits, like the DePaul Community Health Center or as an Assistant Bar Examiner.

But it is her life experiences which make her stand out. As a working, single mom, she knows how critical the courts can be, especially Civil Court, in protecting women and their children from domestic abuse. She’s lived it.

And because her income is critical to the well-being of her family, she has taken action in court when employers try to treat women and African Americans differently from other employees. Again, she experienced it and fought back. While it may be personally inspirational that her father once served as a Civil District Court Judge, Jennifer is driven by her personal knowledge of what it is like to be one needing a fair, experienced and impartial hearing in order to receive protection under the law. And she’s already proven she’s up for the fight.

An experienced attorney

Member of the Louisiana State Bar Association, the American Bar Association, the Federal Bar Association and the Health Care Compliance Association

Practicing attorney for 18 years before civil, criminal, state and federal courts, including Washington D.C.

Ad Hoc Judge, Orleans Parish Juvenile Court

Former Assistant Attorney General, State of Louisiana

Areas of specialty

Business contracts

Human Relations issues and management

Managed Care and Insurance, including Medicare and Medicaid

Risk Management

A community servant

General Counsel, DePaul Community Health Center

Member, National Contract Management Association

Member, St. Thomas More Inn of Court

Former member, Orleans Parish Democratic Executive Committee

Member, Lake Kenilworth Neighborhood Association

Former Commissioner, Kenilworth Improvement District

Former Board of Directors, City of New Orleans Municipal Yacht Harbor Management Corporation

Personal

Mother to daughter Riley, a proud student at Lusher Charter

Graduate, Southern University Law Center, Xavier University, and McDonogh 35 High

Fellow, Loyola University Institute of Politics

Fellow, Ortique Leadership Institute