Attorney Graham Bosworth to run for Criminal District Court Judge, Section D

NEW ORLEANS – On Wednesday, Attorney Graham Bosworth announced his candidacy for Section “D” of Orleans Criminal District Court. Bosworth is a New Orleans native with experience on the bench as former Judge, Pro Tempore, in Section “D.” He also has extensive criminal trial experience as both a prosecutor and a defense attorney, having litigated cases before Louisiana Circuit Courts, the Louisiana Supreme Court, and the United States Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Bosworth was raised in the Hollygrove-Dixon neighborhood in New Orleans. He is a graduate of Ben Franklin High School, the University of Texas at Austin, and Suffolk University Law School.

Bosworth serves on the Criminal Justice Act Panel for the Eastern District of Louisiana and is the Chair of the Louisiana Bar Association’s Criminal Justice Committee. He also is a long-time volunteer with the Justice and Accountability Center.

Bosworth is the former President of the Mid-City Neighborhood Organization, co-founder of Citizen’s United Against the Middle Belt, and serves on the boards of a number of local organizations, including Lycee Francais de la Nouvelle Orleans and Broad Community Connections.

“Their day in court is often the worst day of someone’s life,” said Bosworth. “Every person who comes before a Judge deserves respect and compassion, and that’s something that’s often missing from our judiciary. Judges can and should be arbiters of equity for historically underrepresented communities.”

Asked about his candidacy, Bosworth highlights his experience, his respect for all litigants who appear before him, and his knowledge of the law.

He is running as part of a movement of other progressive candidates, hoping to begin a new era for the New Orleans judiciary.