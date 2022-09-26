HOUMA, La. (WGNO) — A man is dead after falling into the Intracoastal Waterway Sunday, according to the Houma Police Department. Officers say a witness told them the victim was lying on the ground and appeared to be sleeping.

According to the police department’s Facebook page, Just after 2:30 p.m., officers were called to the scene after a witness on the western bank, say they saw 71-year-old Arnold Bonnette, fall in on the eastern bank, struggling to swim and disappearing under the water.

The witness said they went into the water to rescue Bonnette but when they brought him back to shore and attempted lifesaving efforts, they did not work and the man died.