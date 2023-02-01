Lodging One is the class in session

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Would you like a room with a queen-size bed and a king-size view?

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says it’s virtually a done deal.

That’s when you check in to the virtual hotel New Orleans students can now check out.

It’s at Warren Easton High School. The class is called Lodging One.



The teacher is Jeremy Ledlow. He’s got a history in the hospitality business, from hotels to catering. His resume reads like a textbook.



The class is a first-class ticket to the real world.

That’s because these teenagers take off and land into the kind of career that makes New Orleans one of the best cities in the world to visit.

Their laboratory is always a couple of clicks away.

Like at the front desk of the hotel they handle to the virtual restaurant they also run.

Still in school, they prepare to bring home a paycheck. And the next time you get away, they may be the ones to help you get there.

