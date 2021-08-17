At ‘The Store’, something different is in store

More on the shelves than you'd think at The Store

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) – You stock up at the grocery store.

Then you bounce over to the book store.

Then the drug store.

Hardware store.

Dollar store.

Shoe store.

And last but not least, it’s always 5 o’clock at the liquor store.

Cheers.

Now, WGNO’s Bill Wood wants to take you to The Store.

It’s at 901 Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Metairie, right across the street from Dorignac’s Food Center.

The Store is no mom-and-pop store.

It’s a brotherly business.

Reuben Laws is one of the Louisiana brothers cooking up the right recipe here.

The Store is a store for poboys.

And more.

With a guy named Reuben running the restaurant, there’s one on the menu, too.

A Reuben, that is.

A sandwich.

At The Store.