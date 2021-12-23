At the airport, who’s the guy at the typewriter on Concourse B?

Words of Wisdom, Now Boarding

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – It’s the holiday season.

Nothing but non-stop noise.

That’s the New Orleans soundtrack at the airport.

Louis Armstrong International Airport.

That’s all you hear until you hear who’s set up in the middle of the terminal.

He looks like he’s lounging in his living room.

A man.

On a couch.

At a desk.

A man and a typewriter.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says he’s in the airport writing poetry.

Faster than a team of teenagers late for an overseas flight.

He creates custom poems from his airport post.

He delivers them to the travelers who sit down to inspire them.

He is Christian Davenport.

He calls himself Cubs the Poet.

Because he’s curious.

Like a baby bear.

He is Cubs.

His words of wisdom arrive on time. Typed out on a boarding pass.

Like the travelers passing through the airport, his words travel on.

And this story you're watching got an Emmy nomination for Arts & Entertainment for Bill Wood and photojournalist and editor Justin Abshire.