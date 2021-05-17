JPSO: Two people dead after car crashes into Metairie canal

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Late Sunday night, JPSO deputies responded to a car that crashed into a canal.

At least two people were killed in this accident.

The car was discovered half-submerged in a canal near W. Esplanade and Academy Dr.

According to Captain Jason Rivarde, the car appears to be the only vehicle involved in the crash.

Cpt. Rivarde says at least two people were recovered from the canal after the crash, but both were pronounced dead.

The car was pulled from the canal and towed away around 4:50 a.m. on May 17. The coroner was still on scene at this time.

WGNO has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.