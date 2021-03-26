Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis, Jr. celebrates 180 years of education for New Orleans Public Schools

NEW ORLEANS – There’s nobody who’s more at home in the halls of a school, than New Orleans Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis, Jr.

He’s been on the job now for six years.

Today, he celebrates the school system’s 180 years in education.

And he’s talking to WGNO’s Bill Wood about the A-plus accomplishments he celebrates.

As the man who’s leads 77 schools.

As the leader of 46,000 students.

And more than 4,000 teachers.

Dr. Henderson Lewis, Jr. or “Doc” as he’s affectionately called, has many milestones to add to the school system’s successes.

One in particular, he points out, is the unification of the schools.

That’s the return of the schools back to local control.

Another great accomplishment is the OneApp.

That’s literally one app on your phone that allows families to apply to up to eight participating schools of their choice, anywhere across the city.

The application is open to families who are new to New Orleans, new to public school, or who would like to apply to transfer for the upcoming school year.

OneApp has adapted over time to include a diverse portfolio of schools with various programming models, governance structures, and admissions criteria.

How about that for a success!

2020 was a very tough year for schools because of COVID.

But the superintendent is proud of how his team of students, staff and teachers responded.

As he looks back at 180 years, he looks to the moment.

Right now.

And he says, “the innovation that has happened that will bring our school system into the 21st Century for our schools and our families.”