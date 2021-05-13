At his New Orleans high school, he’s playing their song

It's Art of the Feast at NOCCA

NEW ORLEANS – Piano player and singer Kevin Gullage warms up with his Blues Groovers Band.

They’re getting ready for a show.

A big party with a purpose.

His rehearsal hall is at his hold high school.

It’s NOCCA, New Orleans Center for Creative Arts.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says the keys to his career started on a piano right here at NOCCA.

Also preparing for this party with a purpose is another NOCCA graduate.

He’s Quentin Jackson.

He’s been cooking since he was 8.

Now, he’s a chef with his own culinary company.

On the piano, Kevin.

And in the kitchen, Quentin.

They’re both giving back.

Giving back to the school that gave them an education.

The purpose of their party is to pay it forward, for future students.

The party is called Art of the Feast.

It’s Saturday May 22.

To get a ticket to Art of the Feast, just click right here, please.