At Copeland Tower Living, Al Copeland, Jr. rolls out the welcome mat

The old hotel could be your new home

METAIRIE, La – It stands like a skyscaper.

You can see it from the interstate.

It’s Copeland Tower.

That’s Copeland as in Al Copeland, Jr. from the family that put Popeyes fried chicken on the menu.

With seventeen stories and the big round room at the top, WGNO’s Bill Wood says the old hotel is getting a new attitude.

It’s becoming high rise living for “active adults over 55”.

And it’s getting a new name.

It will be called Copeland Tower Living.

Copeland Tower Living has a fitness center, a salon, a yoga studio.

And a restaurant.

Since Al Copeland, Jr. is the man with the plan, no doubt the menu will have some world class fried chicken.