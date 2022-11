At Rouses Markets in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – At last.

They’re back on shelves.

At Rouses Markets around New Orleans, Hubig’s Pies are on the shelf.

At least as long as they last.

Limited to two flavors, lemon, and apple.

And limited to just four per person.

The price is $2.49 per pie.

The wait for Hubig’s Pies has been ten years.

That’s when fire destroyed the factory.

Fans were lining up at Rouses Markets before the stories opened just to get that first bite