Ashe’ reopens gallery on Maafa commemoration weekend

NEW ORLEANS— Asali DeVan Ecclesiates of the Ashe Cultural Arts Center says, “Ashe is kind of a magical place. Like the name, it’s so appropriate. The word Ashe means to infuse power into something. It’s very similar to amen. Let it be speak it to existence.”

Ecclesiates is the Chief Equity Officer of the Center in central city and for decades they’ve done just that, infuse power into this community, and now that they’re reopening their art gallery to the public, the work continues.

“To have a conversation around the art, the thematic. Bringing together what the work represents and what we hope to amplify inside of these public conversations through the art and to have dancers moving through this space. I’m super excited for that type of excited again, said Ecclesiates.

And while the art inside of Ashe is stunning and a must see, this opening is also happening on the weekend of the annual Maafa Commemoration in tribute to all that endured the Atlantic slave trade.

Ashe’s Maafa commemoration happens all weekend and includes ceremonies in Congo Square and on the river near Woldenberg Park.

