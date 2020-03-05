Ascension Parish state rep arrested, accused of DWI

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana state representative was arrested and accused of driving while intoxicated after she rear-ended another vehicle.

Ascension Parish Republican State Rep. Donna “Kathy” Edmonston was arrested Tuesday and charged with DWI and careless operation.

Edmonston was elected to the House of Representatives District 88 in November, beating Brandon Trosclair in a runoff election.

State police say Edmonston was approaching a traffic light that had just turned green when she hit the vehicle in front of her. Police say Edmonston had a faint odor of alcohol on her breath.

Her blood alcohol level was 0.143%, which is significantly over the legal 0.008% limit. It’s unclear whether Edmonston has an attorney.