Ascension Parish man facing multiple charges after capture in New Orleans

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Michael Leblanc, 33, of Donaldsonville, will soon be in the Ascension Parish Jail thanks to the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Apprehension Task Force.

On Thursday morning, Leblanc was arrested in New Orleans and is facing these charges:

Attempted second-degree murder

Illegal use of weapons

Possession of a firearm by convicted felon

Aggravated criminal damage to property

APSO says, “on November 1, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Fifth Street in Donaldsonville.”

Deputies were called to the scene because of a reported shooting.

Leblanc allegedly shot at the homeowner, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

No one was hurt in this shooting but damage was done to some vehicles.