Ascension family uses their holiday tradition to help those in need

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Christmas time is here.

Families are getting together to spend more time around the tree and find some new traditions along the way. For the Ard family that means stuffing their stockings. As the kids have grown so has the tradition and it all started 20 years ago.

“We would much rather open our stockings first than our actual Christmas presents,” Noah Ard said.

But in 2018, the holidays took a turn for the worst when the oldest of Angela Ards’ three sons, Dyllon, passed away. The family had no idea how they were going to keep up the tradition without Dyllon but through their grief, they came up with a way to keep his memory alive, with a new tradition giving back to those Santa can’t reach.

“My son had a great passion for helping the homeless,” Angela said.

“Dyllon’s Heavenly Stocking” remembers a kid with a big heart and a dream to help others. In his honor, the family delivers Christmas stockings filled with presents for those in need. Each one, filled with a little love and a little bit of Dyllon’s Christmas spirit.

“Stockings were our favorite thing and his favorite thing so why not carry that on for him,” Noah said.

This year the Ard family is checking their list twice, delivering a sleigh full of gifts to local homeless shelters.

“The goal, of course, is to meet as many needs as we can,” Angela said. “I know that shelters are at capacity, and because of COVID, there are more people than normal having to stay out in the streets.

In a year where so many have lost so much, Angela says she plans on keeping the tradition going and sharing kindness with everyone just like Dyllon.

Ard says if anyone would like to help and donate, to email her at sandfamily09@gmail.com. She says to write: “Dyllon’s Heavenly Stocking,” in the subject line.

Ard also has an Amazon wish list which can be found here.

