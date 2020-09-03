Asbestos inspector pleads guilty to fraudulent reports

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The U.S. Attorney in New Orleans says a contractor has pleaded guilty to a theft charge for defrauding a Louisiana school system out of more than $200,000.

U.S. Attorney Peter G. Strasser said in a statement that 46-year-old Marc Victoriano of Covington entered the plea Wednesday.

Prosecutors said Victoriano and his company were hired to do inspections for the Terrebonne Parish School Board, but he collected money after providing fraudulent air monitoring and asbestos testing reports. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

Sentencing is set for Dec. 16.