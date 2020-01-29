Artist Terrance Osborne preparing to unveil his new “secret” art collection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Over the years, famous artist Terrance Osborne has created Jazz Fest art and Mardi Gras art. But for the past year, he's been secretly working on a collection that he's now ready to unveil.

News with a Twist's Kenny Lopez headed to his gallery on Magazine Street for a first look!

His new collection of ten pieces of art is called, "The Color of New Orleans." Up until now it has remained a "secret" to the public.

"Because usually what I do is I share it with the public and on social media, the beginning, middle, and end of the process. Everyone gets to be a part of that, but this time I didn't do that," Osborne said.

You'll also notice an evolution with his new collection.

"Well the theme I'm going for is women and houses in New Orleans. I think early on, I did more people in my artwork or houses. I didn't mix the two, but over the years I started to mix the two," he said.

"The Color of New Orleans" will be officially unveiled to the public this Saturday, February 1st from 11 am to 5 pm at the Terrance Osborne Gallery near the corner of Eighth and Magazine Street.

The first 100 people to show up will get a free print of one of his newest works called, "Lady Louisiana."