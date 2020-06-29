Artist asks student ideas for New Orleans mural

This photo, provided by photographer Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee, shows New Orleans artist Jessica Strahan on Aug 2, 2019, at the Ogden Museum of Southern Art in New Orleans. Strahan is the first artist selected for 2020 additions to the Unframed collection of murals begun in 2019 in the city’s Arts District. She is asking New Orleans students to suggest ideas for a mural on the wall around a high school. (Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee via AP)

FILE- In this May 30, 2019 file photo, Brandon “BMike” Odoms shades in a detail of a mural in New Orleans. The mural is one of five created as part of an Arts Council New Orleans project called “Unframed.” (AP Photo/ Janet McConnaughey, File)

FILE – In this May 30, 2019 photo, Cathy Ho of New York, visiting New Orleans with Matthew Lloyd of New York, takes a photo of the mural by Momo covering a side wall of the Ogden Museum of Southern Art. The mural is one of five created as part of an Arts Council New Orleans project called “Unframed.” (AP Photo/Janet McConnaughey, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans artist is asking students to suggest ideas for a mural on the wall around a school.

Jessica Strahan will paint the mural as part of the Unframed collection started last year in the city’s Arts District.

It will be part of her “You Are What You Eat” series of portraits in which up to half of a person’s face is covered by a fruit that they love or is significant to them.

And it will be the first of up to three new murals joining five commissioned last year by the Helis Foundation and Arts Council New Orleans.